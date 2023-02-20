Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2023

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.
Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. If you have a spot we should add, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.
P.L.A.V. Post #10
11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Plymouth Knights of Columbus
150 Fair St. in Plymouth
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Sweetest Heart of Mary
4440 Russell St. in Detroit
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Bishop Murphy Knights of Columbus #3257
22040 Ryan Rd. in Warren
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Blase Catholic Church
12151 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Fridays in Lent & Good Friday
St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus
9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday in Lent
Flat Rock Elks
26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock
3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 3, March 17 and April 7
VFW 1146 Bruce Post
28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Anne's Fish Fry
5920 Arden in Warren
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips
22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Ancient Order of Hibernians
25300 5 Mile Rd. in Redford
Starting at 5 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Ss. Simon & Judge Catholic Church
32500 Palmer Rd. in Westland
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 10 & March 24
Big League Brews
20428 Ecorse Rd. in Taylor
Every Friday during Lent
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
467 Fairford Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday in Lent