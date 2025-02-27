Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2025

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.

Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, March 5, Good Friday is Friday, April 18 and Easter is Sunday, April 20.

If you would like to be added to the list, please email your details and any links to webteam@wxyz.com.

St. Blase Catholic Church

12151 E. 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights

Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent: 4 PM - 7 PM

Good Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish

976 Pope John Paul II Ave in Wyandotte,

Every Friday in Lent including Good Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. William of Vercelli Parish 37th Annual Fish Fry

531 Common St in Walled Lake

Fridays in Lent from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

P.L.A.V. Post #10

11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 21 and every Friday during Lent

St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus

9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake

Every Friday in Lent

Flat Rock Elks

26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 1, 21, April 4 & April 18

VFW 1146 Bruce Post

28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Anne's Fish Fry

5920 Arden in Warren

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips

22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church

21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

467 Fairford Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday in Lent

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church

11441 Hubbard Street in Livonia

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Royal Oak First United Methodist Church

320 W. 7th Street in Royal Oak

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 21, March 7 & 21, April 4

St. Malachy Church

14115 14 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights

Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Detroit Scots' Friday Fish Fry

Kilgour Scottish Centre

2363 Rochester Rd. in Troy

Every Friday in Lent starting March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church

31530 Beechwood in Garden City

Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Josaphat Banquet Center

26440 Ryan Rd. in Warren

Fridays from March 7 through April 11 from 3:30 p.m to 7 p.m.

American Legion Post 351

46146 Cass Ave. in Utica

Fridays from Feb. 28 through April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Therese of Lisieux Church

48115 Schoenherr in Shelby Township

Every Friday through March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church

23000 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe

Fridays starting March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church

47650 N. Territorial Rd. in Plymouth

Fridays during Lent from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Finnish Cultural Center

35200 W. 8 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills

Fridays from Feb. 23 through March 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Rosita's Treats – Colombian Cocina

48770 Van Dyke in Shelby Township

Every Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion

715 N. Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion

Fridays from March 7 - April 11

St. Jane Frances de Chantal

38750 Ryan Rd. in Sterling Heights

Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108

130 E. Drahner Rd. in Oxford

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday

St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Community

18720 E. Thirteen Mile Road in Roseville

Fridays during Lent 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Good Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Anne Fish Fry

St. Anne Catholic Grade School, 32000 Mound Road in Warren

Beginning Ash Wednesday and serving Fridays during Lent 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. John The Evangelist from The Knights of Columbus Fenton

600 N. Adelaide in Fenton

Fridays from March 7 through April 11

Woodside Meadows

20820 Inkster Rd. in Romulus

Every Friday during Lent

St. Blase Catholic Church

12151 E. 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent: 4 PM - 7 PM

Good Friday: 3 PM - 7 PM

Uncle Rays Place

24502 W. Warren Ave. in Dearborn Heights

Fish fry every Friday

St. Aloysius

37200 Neville St. in Romulus

Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11