Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2025

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry-out or drive-thru options this year.
Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, March 5, Good Friday is Friday, April 18 and Easter is Sunday, April 20.
If you would like to be added to the list, please email your details and any links to webteam@wxyz.com.
St. Blase Catholic Church
12151 E. 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights
Ash Wednesday and Fridays in Lent: 4 PM - 7 PM
Good Friday: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Scapular Parish
976 Pope John Paul II Ave in Wyandotte,
Every Friday in Lent including Good Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
St. William of Vercelli Parish 37th Annual Fish Fry
531 Common St in Walled Lake
Fridays in Lent from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
P.L.A.V. Post #10
11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 21 and every Friday during Lent
St. Patrick White Lake Knights of Columbus
9086 Hutchins Rd. in White Lake
Every Friday in Lent
Flat Rock Elks
26917 Telegraph Rd. in Flat Rock
3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 1, 21, April 4 & April 18
VFW 1146 Bruce Post
28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Anne's Fish Fry
5920 Arden in Warren
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Scotty Simpson's Fish & Chips
22200 Fenkell Ave. in Detroit
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison St. in St. Clair Shores
4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
467 Fairford Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm every Friday in Lent
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
11441 Hubbard Street in Livonia
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent
Royal Oak First United Methodist Church
320 W. 7th Street in Royal Oak
4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 21, March 7 & 21, April 4
St. Malachy Church
14115 14 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Detroit Scots' Friday Fish Fry
Kilgour Scottish Centre
2363 Rochester Rd. in Troy
Every Friday in Lent starting March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
31530 Beechwood in Garden City
Every Friday during Lent from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Josaphat Banquet Center
26440 Ryan Rd. in Warren
Fridays from March 7 through April 11 from 3:30 p.m to 7 p.m.
American Legion Post 351
46146 Cass Ave. in Utica
Fridays from Feb. 28 through April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Therese of Lisieux Church
48115 Schoenherr in Shelby Township
Every Friday through March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
23000 Gratiot Ave. in Eastpointe
Fridays starting March 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial Rd. in Plymouth
Fridays during Lent from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Finnish Cultural Center
35200 W. 8 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills
Fridays from Feb. 23 through March 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Rosita's Treats – Colombian Cocina
48770 Van Dyke in Shelby Township
Every Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion
715 N. Lapeer Rd. in Lake Orion
Fridays from March 7 - April 11
St. Jane Frances de Chantal
38750 Ryan Rd. in Sterling Heights
Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108
130 E. Drahner Rd. in Oxford
12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Catholic Community
18720 E. Thirteen Mile Road in Roseville
Fridays during Lent 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Good Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Anne Fish Fry
St. Anne Catholic Grade School, 32000 Mound Road in Warren
Beginning Ash Wednesday and serving Fridays during Lent 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. John The Evangelist from The Knights of Columbus Fenton
600 N. Adelaide in Fenton
Fridays from March 7 through April 11
Woodside Meadows
20820 Inkster Rd. in Romulus
Every Friday during Lent
Uncle Rays Place
24502 W. Warren Ave. in Dearborn Heights
Fish fry every Friday
St. Aloysius
37200 Neville St. in Romulus
Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11