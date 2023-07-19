'White Boy Rick' argues for $100M lawsuit against officials to move forward

FLINT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A legal battle involving Richard Wershe Jr., also known as “White Boy Rick,” is unfolding as part of a lawsuit against federal prosecutors, former FBI agents and former prosecutors.

Wershe has sued for $100 million, claiming his civil rights were violated while illegally being made to work as an undercover employee informant at age 14.

Defense attorneys are arguing a statute of limitations should still apply in the case, given the amount of time that’s passed.

“I think that the government and the powers that be are still trying to lie and cover things up that they did,” Wershe said.

His attorney Nabih Ayad also told 7 Action News that fear of retaliation has kept the filing from happening sooner.

Wershe has been the focus of films and documentaries and was the longest serving non-violent offender in Michigan history. His testimony has led to numerous convictions of drug dealers, corrupt law enforcement and officials. He’s been free for three years now.

“This individual was not able to go to his dad’s funeral. He was not able to go to graduations for his children. He was not able to be part of society for 32 years and seven months.” Ayad said.

Defense attorneys argue there has been a lack of evidence to show specific threats against him. They’re asking to dismiss the case, citing the fact some of those being accused have actually written statements to show support for Wershe. Outside court, they declined interview requests.

“Why was I held 30 years, Simon? It makes no sense. I don’t think the fear will ever go away,” Wershe said.

Ayad has also alleged that Wershe’s story has revealed an ugly truth that the government has fought to keep hidden.

“They used him, they reused him, they abused him, they re-abused him. They never wanted it out there that they were using a minor, a child as a drug informant,” Ayad said.

He says attempts on Wershe’s life throughout the years have taken a toll. Furthermore, he says those in power have withdrawn letters of support.

“Sixteen months in a Florida prison in isolation has been further evidence of retaliation,” Ayad said.

Lastly, Ayad says Wershe feared his parole lasting one year could have been at risk if he filed a suit sooner.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge will review the case to determine whether or not it will move forward. A decision could come within weeks.