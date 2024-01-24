White Castle announces the launch of a Valentine's Day meal kit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXYZ) — For more than 30 years, Valentine’s Day at White Castle has remained a special occasion and this year is no different.

For the first time, White Castle Sliders will be available in a Valentine’s Day-themed meal kit to enjoy at home with your loved ones.

“The demand for in-Castle reservations on Valentine’s Day has started to exceed our capacity,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The new Love Kit is perfect for Cravers near and far to make memorable moments at their very own Love Castles! And it’s a great reminder that no matter where you live, you can satisfy your cravings with either a memorable moment like the Love Kit delivered to your door or a visit to wherever you buy groceries.”

Each kit features 12 Sliders: four Original, four Classic Cheese, and four Jalapeño Cheese along with detailed instructions to recreate White Castles signature steamed taste. The kit also includes dill pickles, 12 Valentine’s Day-themed Slider boxes, a White Castle scented candle and a collection of exclusive “Craventine” cards.

White Castle Love Kits are $49 and can be purchased at HouseOfCrave.com. Kits will be delivered on or before Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“For 33 years, White Castle has transformed their restaurants into true fine-dining “Love Castles,” complete with hostess seating, tableside services and festive décor befitting the holiday of love. Tens of thousands of Cravers are expected to continue the tradition this year when White Castle hosts this one-of-a-kind dining experience from 4 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14,” White Castle said.

Valentine’s Day reservations at White Castle can be made by visiting OpenTable.com.

