White Castle launches pilot program in Detroit increasing starting wage to $15

Posted at 4:08 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 16:28:50-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — White Castle is testing out a pilot program at 37 Detroit-area locations where employees will receive a starting wage of $15 per hour.

The fast-food company plans to hire 150 team members for its Detroit locations.

This program comes amid ongoing calls for raised federal minimum wage and as many local businesses struggle to hire employees.

