White Castle to bring its popular Chicken Rings to retail stores this summer

(WXYZ) — White Castle is bringing Chicken Rings to retail stores across the United States!

The fast-food hamburger chain is partnering with frozen food manufacturer Bellisio Foods to bring the popular food item to customers.

White Castle's frozen Chicken Rings come in the Original and Spicy flavors.

“We are thrilled to support the expansion of the White Castle retail portfolio,” Bellisio Foods CEO Steve Young said. “With consumers turning to the frozen aisle for new innovation, and snacking at home doubling over the past two years, this is the perfect time to fulfill consumer needs for more delicious options.”

Chicken Rings will be in stores beginning Summer 2022.