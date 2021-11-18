Watch
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills

Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 18, 2021
(AP MODIFIED) — The Biden administration is helping to distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills.

The money comes largely from the administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. It provides an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually.

Aid for renters can also cover utility costs. The White House is hosting a call Thursday for governors' offices to help release the aid to vulnerable households. Speakers will include the Energy and Health and Human Services secretaries and the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Michigan and Minnesota.

DTE Energy is one of several energy providers that committed to using their resources to help customers. 

