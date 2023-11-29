White House officially releases 2023 ornament honoring Gerald R. Ford

The White House Historical Association has designed an official White House Christmas ornament for more than 40 years. Each year honors an individual president's time in office or a significant white house anniversary, and 2023's ornament is dedicated to Michigan's very own president Gerald R. Ford.

Since 1981, the White House Historical Association has designed the Official White House Christmas Ornament. The ornaments are typically displayed in the White House as part of the holiday décor.



This year's ornament honors Gerald R. Ford in the form of a holiday wreath. The wreath is adorned with decorations inspired by the handcrafted Christmas ornaments used in the White House during the Gerald R. Ford Jr., administration.

The front of the ornament includes depictions of dolls, cherubs, doves, stars, flowers, gingerbread men, candles, and pentagon balls.

The back of the ornament features emblems related to the life and presidency of Gerald R. Ford including:



“Troop 15”: Signifies Ford’s success in earning the rank of eagle scout, the highest achievable rank in the Boy Scouts of America. He is currently the only president to have this achieved this honor.

A football bearing the number “48,” which Ford wore when playing for the University of Michigan.

The golden retriever Liberty, the Ford family’s famous dog, who had a litter of puppies while in the White House.

A Bicentennial pin signifying President and Mrs. Ford’s contributions to celebrating the 200th anniversary of America’s founding, including a State Dinner in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

An emblem for the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) which highlights the first-in-class aircraft carrier commissioned to honor the thirty-eighth president as the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

A gold plaque featuring a view toward the North Portico of the White House that identifies Ford’s time as president from 1974 to 1977.

All sales of the ornament benefit the Association's education mission.

