White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters.

The measures announced Thursday would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy-efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing.

It also announced policies that would help renters, including giving tenants in public housing and publicly-financed developments more time to avoid evictions as well as efforts to support tenant organizing and increase financing for tenant education.