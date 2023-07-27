Watch Now
News

Actions

White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

Marcia Fudge
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Marcia Fudge
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 15:58:22-04

The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters.

The measures announced Thursday would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy-efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing.

It also announced policies that would help renters, including giving tenants in public housing and publicly-financed developments more time to avoid evictions as well as efforts to support tenant organizing and increase financing for tenant education.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV