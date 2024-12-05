White Lake Township falls victim to ‘sophisticated cybersecurity attack'

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — White Lake Township was hit by a cybersecurity attack in November, impacting financial transactions, officials said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the township called it “a sophisticated cybersecurity attack.” The breach, which happened on Nov. 21, compromised financial transactions related to a new issue of infrastructure bonds.

Federal authorities are working with White Lake Township police to investigate the impacted financial institutions.

The township said the new Civic Center project will be placed on hold. Officials are conducting a review of internal systems and procedures.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released.

