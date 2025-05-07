Watch Now
White Lake Twp. officer helps deliver fawn after pregnant doe was hit & killed by car

White Lake Township police
(WXYZ) — A White Lake Township police officer rescued a fawn that was just born after its mother was hit and killed in a car crash.

According to the police department, Officer Wright responded to the car vs. deer traffic crash on Highland Rd. near the Meijer.

Police said the doe that was struck was about to give birth. Sadly, the mother passed away, however, Officer Wright removed the fawn, warmed it up and got it breathing.

Wright then brought the fawn to the station where another officer continued to care for it and feed it.

A wildlife rehabilitation center eventually came to take care of the fawn.

"Sometimes in this job you see and do things you have never done before. We can now mark deer birthing and deer neonatal care off the list," police said.

