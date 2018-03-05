White nationalist Richard Spencer's appearance at Michigan State draws protests

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP/WXYZ) - An appearance at Michigan State University by white nationalist Richard Spencer during spring break has drawn large protests.

The deal signed in January said Spencer could appear on March 5. But he'll be at the livestock pavilion auditorium, away from the heart of campus.

Spencer ally Cameron Padgett had to pay $1,650 and come up with at least $2 million in liability insurance. MSU arranged for police.

The deal settled a lawsuit that was filed after MSU last summer cited public safety and refused to rent space. Padgett said the school was violating free speech rights.

Spencer popularized the term "alt-right" to refer to a fringe movement that's a mix of white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration beliefs.

Under the deal, MSU is paying $27,400 for Padgett's legal fees.