White supremacist flyers found in Howell parking lot, mayor 'rejects intolerance'

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) - A nationally recognized white supremacy group is responsible for hate flyers found on vehicles outside the Historic Howell Theater on Jan. 20.

The flyers were placed on vehicles during a fundraising event for the Sikyha Foundation, whose mission is to help girls in Northwest India.

The organization, known as the Patriot Group, is based in Texas and responsible for similar activities in Flint and Ann Arbor, as well as across the country.

"Once again, Howell was subjected to intolerant and hateful rhetoric by a group not associated with out community," said Howell Mayor Nick Proctor.

"Although we support the right of free speech, we find this type of expression reprehensible. We categorically reject intolerance of any type and those who peddle in it are not welcome in our town."