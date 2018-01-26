White supremacist Richard Spencer will not come to UM this semester

(WXYZ) - Richard Spencer will not speak at the University of Michigan before the end of the academic year.

The traditional academic year will end with spring commencement on April 28.

University officials said the latest communication from a representative of Spencer suggested the possibility of looking at dates later in the year.

UM President Mark Schlissel said the university would only rent a venue if the Division of Public Safety and Security could assure a reasonably safe setting for such an event.