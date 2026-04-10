Whitmer activates emergency operations center over Cheboygan Dam water levels

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center over rising water levels at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex on the Cheboygan River in Northern Michigan.

The activation comes as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources began placing 1,500 sandbags along the Cheboygan Lock as a precautionary safety measure on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, the state said that the river has risen to 18 inches below the top of the Cheboygan Dam. If water levels reach 12 inches below the crest of the dam, the response will expand to include additional public safety measures.

Plans are in place to help protect public safety should water levels increase significantly, according to the DNR.

"Record snowfall last month and recent rain have elevated water levels, which could lead to possible flooding for local communities. State officials have been closely monitoring water levels all week, and there's a comprehensive plan in place to protect Michiganders and property. Activating the SEOC will help support local communities with the resources they need to keep people safe," Whitmer said in a statement.

The public can sign up for local alerts on the state's website here.

According to the state, a large piece of ice also damaged safety wire near the dam, which forced the DNR to close access points upstream and downstream of the dam.

Forecasters have warned that warmer temperatures, which are expected this weekend, plus rain into the middle of next week, could further increase water flow.

Officials are looking at ways of increasing outflow from the lock and dam, including the possibility of restarting a previously-damaged hydroelectric generator.

"MSP/EMHSD district coordinators are engaged with local emergency management officials. The SEOC stands ready to fulfill resource requests as needed. The SEOC, located in Dimondale and overseen by MSP/EMHSD, assists local governments and state agencies in coordinating response and recovery efforts," the state said.