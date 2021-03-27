Whitmer again vetoes virus aid after no legislative deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again has vetoed about $652 million in proposed COVID-19 relief spending because the Michigan Legislature passed it without negotiating with her administration.

Majority Republicans had reapproved the funding after the Democratic governor vetoed it weeks ago amid a fight over their attempt to link federal funds to her agreeing to cede certain pandemic powers.

One bill vetoed Friday proposed $405 million in state-funded business relief and a $150 million deposit into the unemployment insurance fund. Another would have given $87 million in federal funds to private schools and $10 million to reimburse parents for summer school expenses.