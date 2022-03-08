Michigan Governor Whitmer calling on Congress to suspend federal gas tax amid rising prices

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with a group of other U.S. governors, is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax by passing the Gas Prices Relief Act.

According to a press release from the Michigan governor’s office, Whitmer and the other governors wrote a letter to Congressional leadership urging a suspension to the federal gas tax until the end of the year to help combat rising gas prices.

The national average gas prices in the United States has hit $4.173, according to the American Automobile Association.

Governor Whitmer, along with Tony Evers (WI), Tim Walz (MN), Jared Polis (CO), Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM), and Tom Wolf (PA), sent the letter.

Read the full letter below: