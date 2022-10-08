Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget and the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

We’re told taxpayers saved $53 million as a result.

“By taking action to implement the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, we have saved taxpayers $53 million and reduced energy consumption of state buildings by 60%,” Whitmer said. “As the Great Lakes State, we must take bold actions to protect our environment, economy, and public health so we can leave behind clean air and water for future generations. Our goal to combat climate change and achieve statewide decarbonization by 2050 is ambitious, but thanks to our efforts and steady progress, I know we can get it done.”

DTMB reduced electricity usage in Michigan buildings by incorporating the following, according to the Michigan governor’s office:

The completion of a cogeneration system

Replacing 85% of light fixtures with LEDs

Advanced Lighting Controls associated with LED lights

Remote monitoring and control of buildings’ systems

Completing audits to determine energy reduction opportunities

Tracking real-time energy usage at all DTMB buildings

“One of our goals at DTMB is to be good stewards of state resources and taxpayer dollars, so our team was up to the challenge when it came to putting the Mi Healthy Climate Plan into action for state government,” DTMB Director Michelle Lange said. “Thanks to our team’s creative problem-solving and innovative use of available technologies, we were able to develop a number of energy-saving initiatives that have allowed DTMB to achieve remarkable success in reducing our carbon footprint and saving millions of dollars.”