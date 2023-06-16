Whitmer asks Biden to declare major federal disaster for U.P. flooding

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in the Upper Peninsula due to major flooding.

On Friday, the governor sent the request to the White House to get public assistance for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon counties after a damage assessment in those areas.

Record snowmelt earlier this spring caused widespread flooding to those counties, including overwhelming sewer and stormwater systems, bursting earthen dams, road washouts and more. The flooding lasted more than a month.

In April, the governor declared a state of emergency for those counties, but a fedearl disaster declaration will allow FEMA to provide federal aid to the U.P. to help recover from damage.

On May 22, officials began a damage assessment and local jurisdictions estimate there is over $56 million in immediate response cost and damages to infrastructure and public facilities.

“We are using every tool in our toolbox to support Yoopers as they recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding this spring,” Whitmer said in a statement. “A presidential declaration would deliver critical resources to the U.P., and we need all hands on deck to support impacted communities. Tough times call for tough people, and Michiganders will get through this together.”

“I support Governor Whitmer’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the severe flooding in the Upper Peninsula,” U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman added in a statement. “I encourage the Biden Administration to join our all-hands-on-deck response by honoring the request. The flooding and its damage has been catastrophic and widespread – so our recovery and restoration efforts must be equally robust. To properly and promptly address the destruction of infrastructure and property, we must all, at every level of government, be unified.”

FEMA will now review the request and make a recommendation to the president, who will then decide whether or not to declare a major disaster.

