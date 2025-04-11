Whitmer asks Trump for Presidential Emergency Declaration in Northern Michigan after ice storm

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency for Northern Michigan after a historic ice storm last month.

Whitmer requested The Presidential Emergency Declaration for 12 counties and the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians.

The ice storm knocked out power and communications and left hundreds of miles of roads blocked by fallen trees and debris.

Whitmer met with Trump on Wednesday to share an update on the recovery efforts in Northern Michigan.

Watch below: Whitmer talks Trump tariffs, Oval Office visit, signing executive directive supporting young men

If approved, the declaration would authorize up to $5 million in immediate public assistance to support emergency efforts in Michigan. Whitmer had previously declared a state of emergency for the area.

"Our work is just beginning. I met with President Trump and submitted a request for a federal emergency declaration that will support local communities and counties with more resources as they recover from this devastating storm. We’ll continue coordinating closely with first-responders, local communities, and Michiganders on the ground. Michiganders are strong, and we’ll get through this together," Whitmer said in a statement.

“Approval of this request would bring critical federal resources to support local response operations that are still ongoing,” Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II added in a statement. “This is a necessary step while we work toward the broader disaster declaration that will bring additional relief.”

Watch below: DNR video shows massive tree damage after historic ice storm

While the emergency declaration doesn't provide FEMA individual assistance, the request does not impact or delay the ongoing process to pursue a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration which is required to access long-term recovery programs.