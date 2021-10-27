Whitmer declares Oct. 25 to Oct. 31 'Rivalry Week' ahead of U-M, MSU game

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared October 25 to October 31 Rivalry Week ahead of Saturday’s big matchup when Michigan State University will play the University of Michigan.

Whitmer is a two-time alumna of Michigan State University, and a mother of two Wolverines.

“Watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy is one of our state's greatest traditions,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “Whether you dress in green and white or root for the maize and blue, we can all agree that this has been an exciting year for football. Unfortunately, University of Michigan’s undefeated streak will come to an end this Saturday in The Woodshed. I can’t wait to cheer on the Spartans! Tuck Comin’. Go green!”

Always wear your true colors on game day. pic.twitter.com/o5R57SebiZ — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) September 4, 2021

The Saturday game kicks off at noon.

Check out the proclamation below:

https://www.scribd.com/document/535468113/Rivalry-Week-2021#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >Rivalry Week 2021 by https://www.scribd.com/user/71114583/WXYZ-TV-Channel-7-Detroit#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd