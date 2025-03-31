Whitmer declares State of Emergency after ice storm hits northern lower Michigan

(WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer has declared a State of Emergency in Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Crawford, Mackinac, and Alpena counties following an ice storm that hit northern lower Michigan over the weekend.

The declaration will help with response and recovery efforts in the area.

“This morning, I’m declaring a state of emergency to get help out the door as fast as possible for Michiganders hit by the ice storm,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “Yesterday, I activated our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response. State and local emergency teams are already on the ground, and we will continue collaborating with local first responders too. I want to thank everyone working hard to keep people safe. We will get through this together.”

The storm knocked down trees and power lines and caused dangerous driving conditions. Thousands of people were left in the dark.