Cost of no verdict ticks up in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap the governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A jury of 6 women and 6 men will enter day 5 of their deliberations in the trial in the plot to kidnap the governor over her 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.

Three other alternate jurors are also in a different room each day in case one of the 12 can’t complete the case.

Jurors are not getting rich, but the cost is ticking up for taxpayers.

They are paid $50 a day for the first ten days of service. That has gone up to $60 according to figures provided by the Federal Court Clerk’s Office in Grand Rapids.

Jurors are also paid $64 a day for meals and incidentals. Lunch has been provided to jurors during this week of closed-door deliberations.

They are paid weekly.

Jurors who live too far to dive in daily are provided a hotel room. The Western District of Michigan encompasses these counties:

Antrim, Barry, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Ionia, Kalkaska, Kent, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, and Wexford.

Jurors are not being sequestered but are reminded by the judge to not look at news reports, social media, or talk with anybody else about the case except each other.

The trial lasted 14 business days during the month of March.

Many believe jurors will give the judge some notice of where they are in finding guilty or not guilty in the ten charges they must decide and whether they are deadlocked.

Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, Brandon Caserta of Canton Township, Adam Fox of Grand Rapids, and Barry Croft of Delaware face up to life in prison if convicted.

