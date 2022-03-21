Defense cross-examines FBI informant 'Big Dan' in day 6 of governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Monday, the trial picked back up for four of the men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The defense got its opportunity to cross-examine a crucial FBI informant known as “Big Dan.”

Dan Chapel is the person who first took his concerns to the FBI, tipping off the government about the alleged plans. Dan was equipped with secret recording devices that captured conversations had by Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

In their opening arguments, defense attorneys painted Dan as a source motivated mainly by money.

But Dan, a full-time USPS worker told the jury he was being paid just $38 a day for his work.

Monday, the defense asked questions, mostly about who came up with which parts of the alleged plan.

Defense attorneys pointed out that Dan was “egging on” the group to make concrete plans.

Dan testified that the FBI told him not to come up with attack plans, but he did anyway. Dan said it was his idea to do road recon to come up with the best route to take to the governor’s home in Antrim County.

Adam Fox’s attorney said that Dan made suggestions to do illegal things, like shooting through the governor’s window, rather than continue protesting.

Dan explained that was to deescalate the plan to kidnap Whitmer or bomb the Capitol, and that Fox had made it clear by that point that he was done with protesting.

Cross-examination will continue on Tuesday morning.

