Fox, Croft submit request for 3rd trial in governor kidnap plot

Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 16:38:44-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — The men convicted in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have filed a motion for a new trial.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, say Adam Fox and Barry Croft submitted the request for a third trial on Tuesday.

While the reason for the motion was unspecified, the new filing comes weeks after defense attorneys claimed a juror in the second trial engaged in suspected misconduct.

READ MORE: Juror was suspected of possible misconduct in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial, allowed to stay

