Garbin's attorney requests immediate release for cooperation in Whitmer kidnap plot trials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI/WXYZ) — The attorney of one of the men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion requesting a significantly shorter sentence.

Ty Garbin was initially sentenced to just over six years in prison before it was reduced to five years for his cooperation and testimony in both trials, the motion explains.

He's been in custody for about two years since his arrest in 2020.

The newly filed motion further requests an immediate release, once again citing Garbin’s “extraordinary cooperation” in the case.