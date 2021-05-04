Wisconsin man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot arraigned in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wisconsin man facing domestic terrorism charges in connection to a plot to kidnap elected officials, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and a plan to storm the Michigan Capitol, was arraigned in Michigan's Antrim County on Tuesday.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, formally heard the charges against him while in police custody inside Antrim County Jail.

"My office is pleased to see Mr. Higgins arraigned in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Our focus remains on holding those who seek to do violence against elected officials—and therefore undermine our democracy—accountable.”

Higgins was extradited to Michigan for the arraignment after withdrawing his extradition appeal. He's charged with providing material support of an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

Higgins is one of eight men facing charges in Michigan in connection to the alleged plot. His bond was set at $1000,000/10 percent. He must follow the below conditions:

will be placed on GPS tether prior to release;

must be seen by pre-trial services prior to release;

no contact with Gov. Whitmer or her family;

must stay at least 500 yards away from the workplace and all residences of the Governor and her family;

must not be in possession of any weapons;

must not have any contact with militia or militia members; and