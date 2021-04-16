Whitmer lowers flags to honor victims in Indianapolis mass shooting

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within all public grounds and buildings across the state to remain lowered to half-staff to remember the victims of the shooting in Indianapolis.

“As our nation mourns another senseless act of violence, we remember those whose lives have been cut short and the legacies they leave behind,” Whitmer said in a press release. “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must do more to prevent these tragedies. My heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones and the entire Indianapolis community as they cope with this terrible loss.”

Eight people are dead and five others remain hospitalized after a mass shooting Thursday night at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center in Indianapolis.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags will be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

