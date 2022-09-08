Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor Queen Elizabeth II

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across all public buildings and grounds in the state lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor and remember Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her death at age 96.

Flags are to remain lowered until sunset on the day of the queen's interment, scheduled for Sept. 18, Whitmer's office said.

"Queen Elizabeth II lived through and shaped history," Whitmer said. "Today, in accordance with the president's proclamation, we are lowering flags to honor her memory. My thoughts are with the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom."

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, served for seven decades.

The State of Michigan, in accordance with President Joe Biden's directive, will lower flags to half-staff in recognition of the queen's lifetime of service, Whitmer's office said. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also were encouraged to display flags at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.