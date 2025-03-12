Whitmer: PreK for All enrollment surpasses 47K students

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that pre-k enrollment in Michigan is the highest it's been in over a decade.

Whitmer was in Livonia at an early childhood center where she showed up with Clifford the Big Red Dog to surprise students and make the announcement.

She said that more than 47,500 kids are enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), which equals 56% of 4-year-olds.

Whitmer first announced the plan for delivering free pre-K for all Michigan families, regardless of income, two years ago at her State of the State address.

See video of Whitmer with Clifford below

Web extra: Gov. Whitmer with Clifford speaks to kids

Whitmer said that it's estimated families who enroll in the PreK for All program save up to $10,000 per year in childcare costs.