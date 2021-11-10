Whitmer signs bill that will allow Michigan drivers option to request two-year registration

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed legislation that will allow Michigan drivers the option to choose a two-year vehicle registration instead of renewing annually.

Currently in Michigan, registration is issued yearly and expires on the owner’s birthday.

Whitmer’s office says House Bill 4117 will also save Michigan drivers trips to the Secretary of State’s office or post office.

Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 220, which will allow certain agricultural and industrial vehicles registration renewal at no additional cost starting Oct. 1, 2022.

"Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities,” a statement from Whitmer said, in part. “These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the new legislation will help her department improve convenience.

“Our branch offices are open, pandemic operations are finished, and there is abundant availability for office visits across the state,” Benson said, in part, in a statement. “HB 4117 will add yet another convenient service to our catalog and, while not implementable as written, SB 220 will be beneficial once the Legislature requires insurance companies to provide the Department with electronic access to their policies for agricultural vehicles.”

Two other bills were signed by the governor. House Bill 4281 will make sure funding continues for police and fire services in Romulus and Harper Woods. The bill makes sure smaller cities with less than 15,500 residents can keep receiving funding needed for emergency services.

House Bill 4059 will streamline mental health treatment plans for children. A new section will be added to the Social Welfare Act division and ensure kids with a confirmed diagnosis of the autism spectrum do not need to be re-evaluated to receive behavioral health treatment. Re-evaluation would be required if medically necessary.

“This bill will prevent children from losing access to vital services, save caregivers countless hours, and help more of our kids gain access to these life-changing services. I’m proud we came together and delivered for the children of our state,” Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, said.