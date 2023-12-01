Whitmer signs election reform bills focusing on registration, certification, AI & more

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills on Thursday that will expand voting rights throughout the state after voters passed Proposal 2 in 2022.

The bills focus on several areas, including voter registration, protecting election workers, improving election efficiency, as well as focusing on the use of artificial intelligence in elections and political ads.

“Today, we are expanding voting rights and strengthening our democracy,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“This is a great day for democracy and for the people of Michigan,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson added in a statement. “I’m grateful to the Governor and to our legislative partners doing the thoughtful, collaborative work to make our elections safer and more accessible for all citizens. With these new tools we are well-prepared to administer secure and fair elections in 2024 and to preserve the strength of Michigan’s democratic process for future generations.

When it comes to protecting election officials, House Bill 4129 guarantees protection for election workers from intimidation and from people preventing them from performing their duties during an election. Senate Bill 505 makes it a felony for people to engage in an activity that prevents election workers from doing their jobs, and has a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The package also makes it easier for people to get involved in the election process. Senate Bill 385 amends the Michigan Election Law and allows people to file an application to be an election inspector online for any election.

Teens that are between the ages of 16 and 17 1/2 can also now pre-register to vote so that the Secretary of State can then process their voter registration in the eligible election year.

“Allowing young people to pre-register to vote — particularly while they’re learning about civics and the democratic process in school — will undoubtedly increase participation in our elections by ensuring when they are legally eligible to vote at 18, they will be all set to become a lifelong voter,” State Rep. Betsy Coffia, the bill's sponsor, said in a statement.

Another registration bill that was signed will allow people to register to vote using the last four digits of their social security number.

Four bills also expand Michigan's automatic voter registration process in several ways. It allows the Secretary of State to register anyone who applies for a license or ID card who is eligible to vote and send the applicant a notice of registration and how to decline if they would like. One bill allows the SOS to designate a state agency as an automatic voter registration agency.

Another bill requires the SOS and Michigan Department of Corrections to ensure eligible people are registered to vote when they are released from incarceration.

For certifying the election, Senate Bill 529 brings Michigan into compliance with the federal Electoral Count Reform Act by updating the election canvassing and certification process. Two Senate bills also clarify the process and grounds by which judicial relief may be sought from the state board of canvassers.

Senate Bill 570 will prohibit a county clerk from conducting an election audit if the clerk is serving as an officer, member, or precinct delegate of a political party.

Finally, when it comes to using AI, a House bill requires political advertisements generated in whole or substantially with the use of AI to include a statement that it was generated by artificial intelligence.

Another bill defines what "artificial intelligence" is under the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, and one bill makes it illegal for a person to distribute deceptive media generated by AI if they "do so with the intent of harming the reputation or electoral prospects of a candidate in an election occurring within 90 days and deceiving voters into falsely believing that the depicted individual engaged in the fake speech or conduct, and the distribution is reasonably likely to have that result."