Whitmer unveils proposed $79 billion budget proposal; here's what's in it

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her 2024 budget recommendation on Wednesday, totaling $79 billion.

Whitmer and State Budget Director Christopher Harkins outlined the proposal in front of Senate and House Appropriations committees.

According to the governor's office, the budget includes a general fund total of $14.8 billion and a School Aid Fund total of $19 billion.

As outlined previously by the governor, the recommendation includes rolling back the retirement tax, expanding the Working Families Tax Credit, providing pre-K for all Michigan 4-year-olds and more.

"In the months ahead, I look forward to working with my partners in the legislature to deliver a balanced budget that makes a real difference in people’s lives. Let’s get it done," Whitmer said in a statement.

Below are some highlights about each area of the budget, according to the governor's office.

Education

$900 million deposit into a new rainy day fund for schools

$614 million to support school operations through a 5% increase in the base per-pupil

$318 million for school safety programs

$300 million for tutoring through the MI Kids Back on Track program.

$300 million to invest in student mental health

$257.3 million to help give all 4-year-olds free pre-K

$195 million to help teachers

$160 million to provide students free breakfast and lunch to all of Michigan’s public school students

$150 million to fund matching grants for school districts to modernize their bus fleet by switching over to electric vehicles.

$120 million investment in various educator supports

$94.4 million for literacy-related programs and activities in Detroit public schools.

$79.9 million to continue expanded support for special education students

$66.5 million to provide a 5% increase in funding to support academically at-risk students, English language learners, and students in rural school districts

$64.7 million increase in funding for academically at-risk, economically disadvantaged students

$30 million supporting new math intervention programs

$25 million for additional support for vocational education and career and technical education equipment upgrades

$4 million to establish the Nature Awaits program, providing every Michigan fourth grader with a free field trip to a state park

Higher education & workforce development

4% ongoing increase for university and community college operations

$200 million in Infrastructure, Technology, Equipment and Maintenance funding for community colleges & universities

$140 million to temporarily lower the eligibility age for Reconnect from 25 to 21

$100 million additional investment for the ongoing costs of the Michigan Achievement Scholarship

$75 million for the Reconnect Bachelor’s Degree Pathway program

$55 million for a Student Wellness Fund to help universities and community colleges improve student wellness resources on campus

$35 million of additional funding for Going Pro

$35 million for a Retraining and Retooling fund

$30 million for Student Wraparound Services and Basic Needs Supports for students at public colleges and universities and tribal colleges

$25 million for the College Success Fund to provide

$20 million for Talent Retention and Expansion efforts

Public Health

$210.1 million to increase wage support to direct care professionals serving in nursing homes and extended care facilities

$150 million to establish a Michigan-based insulin manufacturing facility

$129.7 million for additional Medicaid health access

$62.1 million to fund Healthy Moms, Healthy babies, a bipartisan program that supports pregnant women, new mothers, and young children

$58 million to implement recommendations from the Racial Disparities Task Force

$30 million increase in support to local health departments

$15 million to create a new foster care respite care program

$6.2 million to fund the Medicaid Plan First! program

Public Safety

$50.4 million to leverage the State Police Training Academy to serve as a criminal justice training hub

$36.6 million in new statutory revenue sharing (2% ongoing and 5% one-time) dedicated specifically for public safety, including employee recruitment, retention, training, and equipment for first responders

$18.2 million to provide in-service training to licensed law enforcement officers

$11.5 million for the Selfridge Air National Guard Base to improve and maintain infrastructure at the base

$10.8 million to establish the Office of Community Violence Intervention Services

$10.4 million to improve safety and accountability in correctional facilities

$9 million to run a Michigan State Police Trooper Recruit School

$5 million to enact various recommendations from the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform

$5 million to expand the Jobs Court

$1.9 million to implement gun violence prevention policies

$72 million increase over current year funding for Michigan Indigent Defense Commission

Rebuilding Infrastructure

Roads, Bridges, Transit, Electrification

$350 million in a reserve designed to allow the State to leverage infrastructure dollars

$200 million investment supporting Michigan's Bridge Bundling program

$160 million for Intermodal Capital Investment Grants

$65 million to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure networks and access

$41.2 million for the Information Technology and Investment Fund

$45 million for the Michigan Clean Fleet Initiative

$10 million to begin the transition the of State of Michigan’s fleet to electric vehicles.

$6.6 million to improve permitting processes and reduce permit issuance wait times.

Housing

$212 million for residential energy efficiency improvements

$100 million for the Community Downtown Economic Development Program

$50 million in funding for Revitalization and Placemaking Program grants

$50 million for the Housing and Community Development Program

$15 million to address workforce housing needs in the food and agriculture industry

$10 million to acquire, renovate and resell State Land Bank properties

Water, Parks, Agriculture, Environment

$226 million to remove and replace 40,000 lead service lines across the state over 10 years

$122.5 million to ensure the quality and safety of Michigan drinking water

$100 million to establish an environmental justice contaminated site clean-up fund

$5.2 million for orphan oil and gas well remediation

$10 million in funding for MI Climate Smart Farming

$7.8 million in state parks operations funding

$5 million for Michigan Saves to incentivize private investment in clean energy

Michigan Economic Development

$500 million annual deposit in the State’s bipartisan Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund

$200 million over 10 years for the Onshoring Clean Energy Supply Chain Tax Credit

$200 million for the Michigan Regional Empowerment Program

$135 million for the Michigan Main Street Initiative

$15 million in federal funding to supplement the $15 million ongoing funding for Pure Michigan

$10 million to support outdoor recreation businesses

$10 million to promote Michigan as a destination for special events and national conventions

$5 million for the Michigan Defense Center

$2 million for the Arsenal of Innovation Fund

2024 Michigan Budget by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Michigan Budget presentation by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd