Whitmer vetoes bill to require CPL processing in emergencies

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 21, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies.

Republican lawmakers passed the bill after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits when the pandemic struck.

In a letter to legislators Friday, the Democratic governor said the measure would have mandated that clerks issue licenses without regard to the scope or gravity of the emergency or whether in-person services would jeopardize clerks.

Republican Sen. Lana Theis called the veto disappointing for gun owners and said Second Amendment rights can't be infringed.

