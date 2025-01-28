Whitmer won't run for open U.S. Senate seat, but Buttigieg reportedly considering it

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not run for the open U.S. Senate that will be vacated by retiring Sen. Gary Peters.

Peters announced Tuesday he would not seek reelection for a third term, opening up an important U.S. Senate seat from Michigan for the second straight election.

Oakland University professor Dave Dulio talks about Gary Peters' decision not to run for reelection

Speaking on "The View," Whitmer said she would not run for Senate and that she still has work to do in Michigan. Whitmer's final term as governor will end on Jan. 1, 2027. The gubernatorial election and the U.S. Senate election will take place in 2026.

"What comes after that, I don't know yet. I really don't," she said. "I might want to walk the Earth for a little while."

Who could run for the seat? There are plenty of names being thrown around, but there will also be openings for governor, secretary of state and attorney general that both parties will have candidates for.

Three people have already declared for the gubernatorial race – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an independent, State Sen. Aris Nesbitt is running as a Republican and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is running as a Democrat.

According to Axios, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is "taking a serious look" at running for the open Senate seat. Buttigieg moved to Michigan to raise his kids here as his husband is from the state.

On the Republican side, Mike Rogers could throw his name in the ring once again after his loss to Elissa Slotkin in the 2024 election. Also, Rep. John James has run for Senate twice – losing both times to Debbie Stabenow and Peters