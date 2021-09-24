Whitmer's office: Budget language banning mask mandates is unconstitutional

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office says a provision the Republican-led Michigan legislature inserted into budget bills is unconstitutional and will not be enforced, once she signs the budget into law next week.

The language would prevent vaccine and mask mandates.

Here is the full statement from Whitmer's Press Secretary Bobby Leddy:

Governor Whitmer has always said that she would protect public health measures that save lives and oppose any attempts to undermine or restrict basic lifesaving actions throughout this pandemic. We are still completing a thorough legal review and will have more to say when the governor signs this legislation next week, but this dangerous language which ties the hands of public health professionals is unconstitutional and the governor will declare it unenforceable. The state of Michigan will not withhold funding from local health departments for implementing universal mask policies or quarantine protocols in local schools that are designed to keep students safe so they can continue learning in person.

Republican leaders in the legislature have not yet responded to the Governor's position. We will add their statements here once they have been issued.