SUPERIOR TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Whitmore Lake man has died after crashing into a semi-truck earlier this week in Superior Township.

7 News Detroit footage from the scene a few hours after the crash

Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing vehicle into semi-truck in Superior Township

The Michigan State Police says the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night in the area of eastbound M-14 highway at Vorhies Road.

Investigators say that the Whitemore Lake man, 26, was driving an Acura MDX westbound in the eastbound lane before colliding with a semi-triuck.

The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck, a 25-year-old Ontario man, sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash now, saying that alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash. Anyone with additional information can contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.