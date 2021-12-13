Who is eligible? How to get it? State answers FAQs about $400 refund checks

Michigan drivers will receive the $400 refund checks from the Catastrophic Claims Association no later than early May, according to the state.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to issue a bulletin to insurers about the timeline and other requirements for the refund.

The state posted a list of FAQs on its website, answering questions about who is eligible, how to get the check and much more.

Check out some of the questions and answers below.

Who is eligible?

"All vehicles that were insured as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021 are eligible to receive a refund if the vehicle was covered by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads (See MCL 500.3101 and MCL 500.3103)."

Do I have to do anything to get my check?

"A refund check or an ACH deposit will be issued to eligible Michigan policyholders. If you are eligible to receive a refund, it will be sent to you by your insurance company and you will not have to do anything to receive it."

When and how will I get my refund?

"The surplus funds will be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance companies operating in Michigan by March 9, 2022, and the insurers will be responsible for issuing checks or ACH deposits to eligible policyholders. DIFS will direct insurers to issue refund checks or ACH deposits to consumers as expeditiously as possible, but in no event later than 60 days after the transfer of funds.

If you are eligible to receive a refund and do not receive your check by the deadline, contact your insurance company. If you have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with your insurer, contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov."

Are motorcycles and RVs eligible?

"Yes, motorcycles and RVs are eligible for the $400 refund if the motorcycle or RV was covered by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating on Michigan roads (see MCL 500.3101 and MCL 500.3103)."

What does the refund mean for people receiving care for auto accident injuries?

"This refund does not impact the care auto accident survivors are entitled to under their auto insurance policy. The MCCA's actuarial analysis determined that approximately $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders while ensuring continuity of care for auto accident survivors.

As of June 2021, the MCCA catastrophic care fund had more than $27 billion in assets with estimated liabilities of $22 billion."

