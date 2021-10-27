'Who ya gonna call?' Livonia family pays homage to 1984 Ghostbusters with Halloween decor

(WXYZ) — If you’re looking for some incredible Halloween decor, who ya gonna call? Well, probably the Reeves family.

"We try to put on an atmosphere that, you know, people can come and enjoy and hang out," said Tim Reeves.

Natalie and Tim Reeves of Livonia have been spookifying their house for several years. Every Halloween, there’s a theme.

"We started off with the Beetlejuice and we did two years of the Beetlejuice. And we don't like to kind of stay with the theme too long, because it gets old. So we decided to move the Ghostbusters," said Tim.

Courtesy of the Reeves Family

You could say this year they’re the keymasters to a fun Halloween experience for the whole family with decor celebrating the 1984 Ghostbusters.

"Especially with last year being as crummy as it was and not really being able to get out and do much, we thought we could do it pretty safely since it was outdoors. And we like to have scenes that people can kind of be in and take pictures in and kind of sit down on the couch and ... be in that scene from the movie because people find it fun," she said.

Photos courtesy of the Reeves Family

The Reeves family says anyone is welcome to stop by the 14050 block (14052) of Hix and see the decorations — lights come on at 6 p.M.

They’re still adding to it this week.

And Thursday night — a special surprise — a visit from the Ghostbusters Detroit themselves.

"It's a lot of fun. And to see people enjoy it, is kind of what makes it the best," said Tim.

As far as Tim’s costume this year, you probably already guessed it, he's going to be Slimer.

Check out the house's Facebook page here.

