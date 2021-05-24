Who's Hiring: Mr. Roof & Glenda's Garden Center

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret -- Michigan's worker shortage continues to impact metro Detroit's economic recovery.

During the week of May 24, we're connecting you with area companies looking for workers. Each day, we'll feature two different businesses from a variety of industries to show you who's hiring.

Related: Looking for a job? Here are companies hiring in metro Detroit

One of those employers is Glenda's Garden Center in Novi.

Supervisor Chris Cagle said his first question for prospective hires is "when can you start?"

Glenda's needs hands to care for their hundreds of plant and flower varieties, and to advise customers on products and home garden design.

“This industry is very seasonal. So we typically have 20-25 part-time and full-time employees," Cagle explained. But right now, at least six full-time staff members have not returned due to COVID.

“We have almost five acres of nursery stock, and garden center, and perennials, and annuals," he said. "And in 90-degree weather to keep that watered and make it look beautiful and to still facilitate customers, you need staff.”

Glenda's Garden Center is looking to hire both full and part-time staff. Candidates should be able to do physical work, and sales experience is a plus.

But whether you're a master gardener or have no experience at all, there's a place for you at this family business.

Pay ranges from $15-$25 hourly based on experience for full-time positions and ranges from $12-$18 hourly for part-time positions.

Interested applicants can apply in person at Glenda's Garden Center located at 40575 Grand River Avenue in Novi or by emailing their interest to glendasgc@sbcglobal.net. Glenda's management tells Action News formal resumes are not needed for an interview.

Also looking to add to its payroll? Mr. Roof based in Ann Arbor.

“We are about 60% of our current staff ratio that we need to fulfill this year," said Vice President Robert Starr.

Mr. Roof needs workers not only in Southeast Michigan but also in West Michigan near Grand Rapids. They're looking to hire for the following positions and experience levels:

Siding Installers

Entry level $15.00 an hour

Experienced $26.00 an hour

General Construction

Entry level $15.00 an hour

Experienced $26.00 an hour

Roofing Installers

Entry level $15.00 an hour

Experienced $26.00 an hour

Office Staff (Plus health benefits, paid time off, profit sharing, 401k match)

Entry level $15.00 an hour

Experienced $19.00 an hour

Project manager (Plus health benefits, paid time off, profit sharing, 401k match)

Experienced $50,000 – $56,000

Repair person (Plus health benefits, paid time off, profit sharing, 401k match)

Semi experienced $50,000 – $56,000

Starr said one perk of signing on with Mr. Roof, is job security - no matter the season.

“Even in the Michigan weather we absorb the cost of holding employees through the winter so they’re guaranteed a job.”

To apply at Mr. Roof:

You can apply online: https://www.mrroof.com/about/careers/ [mrroof.com]

Fax resume: 734-971-5599

Send email (no resume needed): christina@mrroof.com

