Dearborn Heights high school principal reinstated, superintendent put on leave

**Editor's note: the video above is from before the principal was reinstated and the superintendent was placed on administrative leave.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a drastic turn of events, a Dearborn Heights high school principal was reinstated after being suspended and the district's superintendent has been placed on paid administrative leave.

This comes after Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month.

Wednesday night, the school board said Dearborn Heights School District #7 Superintendent Tyrone Weeks was put on paid administrative leave pending three Title IX complaints and one civil rights complaint.

Parents, students and teachers sounded off Wednesday night at the Dearborn Heights School District #7 board meeting.

Many of them are up in arms about the suspension of Annapolis High School Principal Aaron Mollett.

Frustrated with the district's silence, students walked out of the building days after Mollett was suspended. Another protest was held Wednesday.

During the board meeting, there were two public comment portions; the first being on agenda items.

The second portion of public comment about non-related items was where it got heated.

"I'm calling for the resignation of Superintendent Tyrone Weeks," said Troy Scott, a representative for the Michigan Education Association.

Teachers and parents want an end to Weeks' reign in the Dearborn Heights school district. According to picket signs, he's been in his position for nearly a year and a half.

Almost 130 educators, and some parents, came out in protest, asking for transparency and honesty from the district.

But, one incredibly valued member of the community was missing: the beloved principal of Annapolis High School.

"My daughter literally said today, 'I wish I could see Mr. Mollett. I just want to hug him,'" said Lelynn Wolak, who says several of her children were taught by Mollett.

The district gave 7 Action News a statement earlier this month saying on May 4, they placed Mollett on paid administrative leave and that they are conducting an investigation. But due to the fact that it's a personal matter, they are not at liberty to give details.

"Why did we put Aaron Mollett on leave when staff and students need him the most? Why did it take four days to communicate anything to the staff and community about Aaron Mollett's absence," said a woman, who identified herself as a teacher in the district.

Annapolis students attended the meeting also spoke in support of their principal but first, they asked Weeks to get off his phone.

"He demonstrates attributes of not just a good administrator but a great one. The constant checkups. The laughs we shared with him and the deep care he has for not only us but our families," said Molly Hudson, a senior at Annapolis High School.

Speaker after speaker explained Mollett's tendency to go above and beyond.

This school year ends next month and parents want their principal to be there to send the class of 2023 off to their next chapter.

"The students that rely on Mr. Molletts's presence and reassurance are being penalized. The students have a good rapport because of his willingness to work through things with a level head and clear understanding. They are being deprived of the one person they rely on," a parent said.

At Wednesday's meeting, parents demanded Mollett be reinstated effective May 18. But late into the meeting, Mollett was brought back in as principal, and Weeks was put on leave.

According to the district's website, they have a special board meeting Thursday night.