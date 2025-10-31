Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Why you aren't seeing WXYZ on YouTube TV

7 News Detroit logo updated 2024.png
WXYZ
7 News Detroit logo updated 2024.png
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Due to an ongoing contract impasse between ABC and YouTube TV, WXYZ is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

You can download WXYZ apps here to watch us or watch us live on WXYZ.com.

WXYZ is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC, which is owned by Disney.

We understand it’s frustrating when you can’t access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming.

You can access WXYZ via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and your local cable provider.

To learn more, please visit https://keepmynetworks.com/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!