The wife of a man convicted in the 2024 murder of a local jewelry store owner was sentenced to 57 months to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

Amanda Hernandez, 34, pleaded no contest last month to Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion, Conspiracy to Commit False Personation of Public Utility Worker, and Accessory After the Fact to a Felony.

See the sentencing in the video below

Wife of DTE imposter convicted of murdering jewelry store owner sentenced after no-contest plea

Amanda's husband, Carlos, and another man, Joshua Zuazo, posed as DTE workers and murdered 73-year-old Hussein Murray in his Rochester Hills home in 2024. Both men were sentenced to life in prison for their crimes.

Watch below: Men convicted of killing jewelry store owner in Rochester Hills sentenced to life

Men convicted of killing jewelry store owner in Rochester Hills sentenced to life

According to testimony, the suspects took Sam Murray to the basement, where they tied him up and killed him. Linda Murray was upstairs making breakfast when the men came upstairs demanding jewelry and cash.

In January, Amanda was charged with those crimes, and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said that their investigation found Amanda "played an active role in the planning and cover-up of the crime."