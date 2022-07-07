Wife of slain Detroit police officer: 'He was an amazing dad, my best friend'

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Officer who was shot and killed by a suspect on Wednesday evening has been identified as Loren Courts, a five-year veteran of the force and a father of two.

Loren's wife, Kristine, posted on Facebook remembering him early Thursday morning.

Police tweeted in May that Loren was honored with a citation for a 2021 incident where he and his partners arrested a suspect for shooting three people, killing two of them. According to DPD, Loren responded quickly and arrested the suspect.

Loren and his partner were called to the area of Joy Rd. and Marlowe St. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening on a report of a person firing shots in the area.

When police arrived, Chief James White said the suspect shot Loren with a Draco assault weapon, which is similar to an AK-47.

Loren's partner returned fire and shot and killed the suspect. The suspect's name has not yet been released.

“Tonight, we lost a hero in our department. Regardless of what side of the political aisle you’re on, on this issue of gun violence, there’s entirely too much gun violence in this city and too much gun violence in this country, and now we have an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” White said during the press conference. "The officers are heartbroken and they are constantly doing exactly what this community needs and what we want them to do, and that's put their lives on the line and work very hard for this city and this department day in and day out," White said during a press conference on Wednesday night.

Mayor Mike Duggan said he spoke with the officer's family and said they described his service and work in the community as his calling.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to all the officers out there working and tonight, we have an officer and a family with a debt that we can never repay," Duggan said. "This entire city is holding the family and their hearts tonight and we will be there every step of the way in the difficult days ahead."

"How do you tell a mom and a child what I just told them. It's outrageous," White said. "(The family) is heartbroken. Their soul is crushed. This is the worst day of their life and dad is not coming home, husband's not coming home and it's unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable."

Kristine's entire post is below.

"Yesterday my husband, my children’s father was killed in the line of duty for Detroit police department. I write this not for you to say I’m so sorry but because this man was so much more than a police officer.

He was an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married. All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!

I’m broken, I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home.

I’m completely heartbroken me and my babies will never be the same. I already miss his hugs, his voice, his jokes, and his smile with those eyes. Rest In Peace daddy, we will never stop loving you."