Wildfire burns 6 acres of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A wildfire burned about six acres of land and forest at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

According to authorities, a Coast Guard vessel reported seeing a wildfire near Twelvemile Beach campground on Monday afternoon.

Michigan DNR firefighters, Pictured Rocks park rangers and Burt Township firefighters responded and were able to put out the fire.

In all, about six acres of both state forest and national park lands were burned.

Firefighters are conducting mop up operations on Tuesday, and officials say large amounts of smoke and limited visibility may affect the area for the next few days along the Twelvemile Beach Campground and along Highway 58 near Kingston Lake Campground.

"Thank you to all our agency partners who reported and helped us keep this fire under control," Chief Ranger Joseph Hughes said in a release. "I would like to remind drivers and visitors to slow down and use caution in the area."

