Will it really be dry and warm? Here's what Michigan's winter outlook looks like

(WXYZ) — What will winter look like in Michigan? It's starting to take shape, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook for the United States on Thursday.

According to the NOAA, El Niño is in place for winter for the first time in four years, which will have an impact on much of the United States.

The outlook gives predictions for December through February, and the NOAA predicts warmer-than-average temperatures across the north and drier-than-average conditions as well.

"The greatest odds for drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of the northern Rockies and central Great Lakes region, especially for Michigan and northern Ohio and Indiana," the NOAA said.

As for Michigan, the seasonal temperature outlook has us at a 40%-50% probability of above-normal temperatures, and a 40%-50% probability of below-average precipitation.

“These outlooks provide critical guidance on the upcoming season for many industries and sectors of our economy, from energy producers to commodities markets to agricultural interests to tourism,” said Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., NOAA chief scientist. “With a strengthening El Nino and more potential climate extremes in an already record-breaking year, we’re lucky to have scientists like those at the Climate Prediction Center helping to build a Weather and Climate-Ready Nation by providing critical operational seasonal climate predictions.”