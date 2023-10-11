Watch Now
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016, she says

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:56 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 10:56:13-04

Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith have lived what she says are "completely separate lives" since 2016.

Pinkett Smith made the revelation in a interview with Hoda Kotb.

The prominent Hollywood couple married in 1997 and have addressed separations and marital troubles.

But never this specifically.

Though it's not a legal divorce, Pinkett Smith told Kotb in a clip released Wednesday that it is essentially a divorce without papers.

Smith and Pinkett Smith share two children, Willow and Jaden, as well as a son, Trey, from Smith's first marriage.

Representatives for the actors did not immediately respond to request for comment.

