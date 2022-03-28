Watch
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

94th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
94th Academy Awards - Show
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 22:41:57-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife. Smith cursed at Rock after returning to his seat. Rock was presenting the award for best documentary when the tense exchange happened.

Before that, the Oscars were running smoothly and making history with their supporting actor winners. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for supporting actress, while Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an acting award.

The 94th Academy Awards kicked Sunday off with Beyoncé, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

