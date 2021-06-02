Will there be a 4th stimulus check? Not likely, but increased child tax credits come next month

Many of us have spent the last of the $1,400 stimulus checks that arrived this spring, so will there be a fourth? It's not planned right now?

More than 2 million people have signed a petition asking for recurring $2,000 stimulus checks.

On top of that, 21 Democrats in Congress have signed a letter asking for recurring payments, but many small business owners claim the free money makes people not want to work.

While there is no fourth stimulus check on the table, the $300 child tax credits will begin going out monthly in July.

The new credit increases the annual benefit per child ages 17 and younger to $3,000 from $2,000 for 2021.

Monthly payments could be as much as $300 per month for children under the age of 6 and $250 per month for those between 6 and 17.