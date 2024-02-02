Will we have more winter? Woody the Woodchuck at Howell Nature Center will decide

On Friday morning, Michigan's official woodchuck will decide if winter will be coming back or if the warm weather we're expected to see in the next week will stick around.

Friday is Groundhog Day, and the legend has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If there is no shadow, spring is right around the corner.

At the Howell Nature Center, Woody the Woodchuck will come out to see if she can see her shadow

Tina Bruce, the CEO of the Howell Nature Center, joined us Friday morning to talk about the important job woodchucks have in our ecosystem. When they are making their burrows, they're aerating the soil and spreading seeds around.

Their burrows also have different chambers in them used for different reasons. When they're done, other animals take over the burrows.

According to Bruce, Woody has a 68% accuracy rate with her prediction.